1. Brilliant entertainment

From comedy to the casino, most cruises feature an array of first-rate entertainment. Onboard the Discovery Princess, you can oscillate between sophistication and good-old-fashioned self-indulgence. On Friday, enjoy a Broadway-calibre musical at the Princess Theatre, followed by martinis in the jazz lounge. On Saturday, hit the casino or comedy club for adults-only fun, followed by a night of mixing and mingling at O’Malley’s Irish Pub or Bellini’s Cocktail Bar. There’s plenty of live music to enjoy, as well as silent discos, trivia nights, and even street performers at the Piazza. The best part? No surge-fare Uber or crashing on a stranger’s couch: simply catch that aforementioned elevator back to your stateroom when the night is over.

2. An abundance of wellness experiences

On a regular holiday, health and fitness are like the outfits you pack but, deep down, know you’ll never reach for, despite your best intentions. On a Princess cruise, not only will you get your steps in simply by navigating a behemoth of a ship, but wellness is encouraged. A night of partying can be tempered with a green juice at the World Fresh Marketplace the next morning, followed by Pilates or a spinning class, a trip to the state-of-the-art gym, or the al fresco jogging track. Alternatively, you can spend the day unwinding at the Lotus Spa with a hot-stone massage or detoxifying ocean wrap. With so many dining options to choose from, it’s also easy to eat well on board. From salad bars to fresh smoothies (or a delicious poolside burger), it’s all about #balance, after all.

3. Designed for socialising

While I personally have not partaken in hanky-panky on the high seas, it’s clear cruises are an ideal setting for hook-ups or holiday flings. The ships are social by nature: it’s incredibly easy to meet people at the bars, buffet, or even while sharing a hot tub. With everything at your doorstep, cruises are also more laissez-faire than traditional travel, which means everyone aboard is typically relaxed and friendly. Sure, cruises often attract families and couples, but there are plenty of single holidaymakers – some of whom will be up for an at-sea dalliance. Trust me when I say: it’s called a “love boat” for a reason.

4. A foodie’s paradise

Pizza by the pool? Popcorn and ice cream with a movie beneath the stars? The finest filet mignon at Crown Grill steakhouse? Food and drink options differ between cruise lines, of course, but on a Princess cruise, dining is integral to its brand. Being on board is a great excuse for a week of gourmandism: I for one felt like I had to roll myself down the gangway. There is a raft of high-calibre eateries, from fine-dining restaurants to cafes and a steakhouse. The chefs are well-versed in catering for allergies and as a coeliac, I was always taken care of. We 20-somethings are known for our range of dietary requirements, and rest assured, there are clearly marked vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free (etc) options available.

5. Big on value

While cruising is often viewed as a pastime of the affluent and elderly, a holiday on the high seas doesn’t have to break the bank. In fact, it can be a fairly affordable way to travel when you consider what’s included. For example, the Princess Premier package, which includes Wi-Fi, beverages, fitness classes, meals, and room service, works out at A$100 ($108) per day, per guest. When you think about how much dinner, drinks and taxi fare alone will cost you on a standard holiday, that’s not a bad offer. Cruises also typically offer generous discounts for activities and excursions on port days, which can net you serious savings. For a 20-something young professional, cruising isn’t the cheapest way to see the world, but it definitely can be done on a budget.

