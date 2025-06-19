Starting with the obvious, this drama film set around the holiday itself follows a chain of events in the South Auckland suburb of Ōtara leading up to Matariki, with the Māori New Year acting as a motif throughout. In the spirit of US-produced epics such as Magnolia and Crash, Michael Bennett’s Matariki draws on human emotion and features a diverse cast who all give authentic and honest performances of their realistic (sometimes grim, sometimes darkly comedic) storylines. Multiple languages are used throughout and the script highlights the redeeming power of friendship and the importance of community after a random act of violence. With music by Don McGlashan and cinematography by regular Sir Peter Jackson collaborator Alun Bollinger, this raw display is sure to get people thinking about what Matariki means to them.

Whale Rider (2002, dir. Niki Caro)

Keisha Castle-Hughes in Whale Rider, an adaptation of the Witi Ihimaera novel of the same name.

Whānau acceptance and ancestral ties lie at the heart of Niki Caro’s groundbreaking adaptation of the Witi Ihimaera novel Whale Rider, which itself was based on the Māori mythological tales of Paikea. As a young girl longs to lead her tribe and make her family proud, she also strives to connect with her cultural heritage and her community’s ancestral ties – a poignantly prominent story when thinking about it in the context of Matariki. Paikea Apirana, played by a young Keisha Castle-Hughes, is one of the best Kiwi characters to appear on-screen and stands as an empowering symbol for young wāhine everywhere. Meanwhile, Leon Narbey’s beautiful cinematography expertly captures the beauty and ruggedness of Aotearoa’s land, sea and sky (which also coincidentally make up some of the stars in the Matariki cluster).

We Were Dangerous (2024, dir. Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu)

Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu’s film We Were Dangerous tells a fictional story about a rebellious trio of girls railing against the system in 1950s New Zealand. Photo / 818

Sometimes, acceptance and a sense of community can be found in the most unlikely of places. The delinquent girls’ camp in We Were Dangerous is one of those places. While the main themes of rallying against patriarchy and oppression are significant in this film, it also highlights the importance of embracing diversity and sticking together to overcome challenges. A mix of dry humour and drama, the film is anchored by strong performances from the lead actors and a cracking script by Maddie Dai. Make sure you watch out for a particularly great scene where a long-standing te reo Māori language game is played, because it looks so fun, you might even want to give it a go yourself this Matariki.

Boy (2010, dir. Taika Waititi)

Taika Waititi's film Boy won the Best Feature award at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Quite possibly the funniest Kiwi movie ever made and also the film that showed the world Taika Waititi was a force to be reckoned with, Boy is the perfect Matariki watch because it doesn’t shy away from hard truths on family and togetherness. The simple story about a young Māori boy from Gisborne trying to reconnect with his vagabond father struck a chord with audiences across the motu upon its release and has since become a cult classic. Much of the humour is tinged with sadness, and the themes of belonging and new beginnings run deep while still coming across as natural in the story thanks to anchored performances by Waititi and James Rolleston. Complete with a great soundtrack, whip-smart dialogue and a very memorable Michael Jackson dance, Boy is a great example of a film that takes the audience along for the ride and leaves them feeling like part of the family when they are done.

The Dead Lands (2014, dir. Toa Fraser)

Lawrence Makoare as The Warrior in the New Zealand movie The Dead Lands.

While brutal, bloody violence and skull-crushing isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think Matariki, The Dead Lands is still, at its heart, a story about finding your place and following in the footsteps of ancestors. Shot entirely in te reo Māori, it not only depicts New Zealand’s history from a tribal warrior’s perspective but also dives deep into traditional mythology and explores cultural identity in a way rarely seen on screen. Intense scenes of tribal warfare come across as rather realistic, as do the depictions of traditional Māori culture and tradition. There’s even a pivotal scene featuring the lead character, Hongi, looking up at the stars while seeking guidance, something that many people across the motu will be doing this Matariki season.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.