Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Five classic Kiwi films to get you into the Matariki mood this holiday

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Stardome astronomer Josh Aoraki explains Matariki and how you can celebrate the holiday. Video / Carson Bluck

It’s Matariki this weekend, and while there’s plenty to do in terms of entertainment offerings, it’s also the perfect time for relaxing and reconnecting with your whānau around the TV.

Inclusion, reflection, gratitude and embracing diversity are not only key components of the Matariki holiday kaupapa, but they are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment