Dr Sophie Shotter explains the six negative side effects of alcohol on our complexions – and the things which may help us de-puff, hydrate and reclaim our jawlines. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

I try endless face serums, book elaborate facials and even have a portable light mask in my sitting room that I occasionally whip out while watching Netflix, but there’s one glaringly obvious thing I could be doing in the pursuit of a glowing complexion. Cutting out alcohol – or let’s say significantly cutting back on alcohol. I’m not a huge drinker (I try to just drink on weekends only), but as Harley Street aesthetic doctor Sophie Shotter says, “Most of us probably drink a bit more than we like to admit. And it does have a direct effect on our skin. Drinking just two glasses of wine every evening will have a cumulative effect, and you’ll end up looking a lot older than a non-drinker.”

I definitely notice my face is puffier and my skin feels more dehydrated the morning after a big night out or my “book club” evenings, where the wine flows as much as conflicting opinions.

So, what exactly does alcohol do to our skin? Shotter explains the six negative side effects of alcohol on our complexions – and the things which may help us de-puff, hydrate and reclaim our jawlines.

Dehydration

“In the kidneys, alcohol increases water loss by suppressing the hormone vasopressin, which helps us to reabsorb water. The effect on our skin is that the skin’s cells dry out and our skin looks more wrinkled. The first place we usually notice this is around the eyes, where crow’s feet become more prominent.”

Shotter recommends: “During a night out, drinking a glass of water for every alcoholic drink will help hydration levels in the skin, but this often gets forgotten as the night goes on. The morning after, a good hydrating serum like Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum ($54) or Neostrata Skin Active Tri Therapy Lifting Serum ($69) is like giving the skin a huge glass of water and can help replace lost moisture and re-plump dehydrated, dull-looking skin.”

Flushed face

“Alcohol is a vasodilator, which means it opens up the blood vessels. Short-term, this is why we can get a bit flushed when we drink. Long-term, if the blood vessels over dilate, they can burst and result in broken red veins around the nose and cheeks. Alcohol can also be a trigger for rosacea flare ups. Red wine is probably one of the worst culprits for this.”

Shotter recommends: “Massaging the face with cooling Cryo Sticks ($109) the morning after can be a really soothing way to reduce redness and inflammation. Uriage Roseliane Anti Redness Cream ($36) is also very good for calming rosacea flare-ups.”

Puffy face

“Acetaldehydes in alcohol (which occur as the alcohol is broken down) can impair the lymphatic drainage system, so the excessive sugars and carbs can hang around the body for a longer time, which can result in puffier-looking eyes and faces. Acetaldehydes are also the chemicals which contribute to the symptoms of a hangover (the dizziness and headache).”

Shotter recommends: “Different alcohols have different levels of acetaldehydes. As a general rule, the clearer the better: vodka (which doesn’t have a grain in it, like potato vodka) and tequila get out of your system quicker than white wine, beer or whiskey, which have higher levels of acetaldehydes.

“For a really quick de-puffing face fix the morning after, try Meder Beauty Lipo Oval Face Slimming Masks ($134 for five masks) which can also help with under-eye bags and make you look more rested.”

Breakouts

“The high levels of sugar in alcohol may trigger the hormone IGF-1, which causes an overproduction of oil in the skin. Team this with spiking insulin levels that cause inflammation and it can be a recipe for acne or spots, particularly on the chin or jawline. "

Shotter recommends: “Murad Rapid Spot Relief ($49) or Malin and Goetz’s 10 per cent Sulphur Paste both work well as overnight treatments to calm an angry looking spot and take away redness. I also love the tiny patches from Zitsticka ($44) that can really stop a spot from getting any bigger if you apply them in time. I always recommend having a box in the bathroom cabinet.”

Dark under-eye circles

“Alcohol disrupts your circadian rhythm and your quality of sleep, so you will get less REM sleep – the most restorative stage of sleep – which can result in dark circles under the eyes the following morning.”

Dr Sophie Shotter recommends: “One of the hardest products to find is one which genuinely helps with dark under-eye bags, but the SkinBetter Science Interfuse Treatment Eye Cream ($169) is an investment, but it’s one of the best eye creams I’ve tried. Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Cream ($68) is also good.”

Dull skin

“Another effect of having less REM sleep is reduced cell turnover and reduced collagen production. It’s called ‘beauty sleep’ for a reason! This is why skin can often look really flat and lacklustre after a big night out.”

Shotter recommends: “I always reach for a really good Vitamin C product the morning after as it can really help brighten dull skin. A great one is the Medik 8 C Tetra Serum ($98).