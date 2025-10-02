Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

Weight-loss medications in NZ: What we’re missing out on, according to a dietitian and a nutritionist

Bethany Reitsma
Senior lifestyle Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Experts warn that without personalised support, people taking GLP-1s could be losing out on key nutrients.

Experts warn that without personalised support, people taking GLP-1s could be losing out on key nutrients.

With medications like Wegovy and Saxenda now available on prescription for weight loss in New Zealand, there’s more interest in GLP-1s than ever.

But experts warn that without personalised support, those taking them - women in particular - could be losing out on key nutrients.

International research suggests

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save