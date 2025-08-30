Fibre is important for a healthy gut - but many of us aren't getting enough. Photo / Getty Images
Fibre is a nutrient many of us tend to fall short on, which might be why “fibremaxxing” - upping your daily intake to extreme levels - is now trending.
Some people on social media advocate for consuming as much as 50-100g a day, according to The Conversation.
Not getting enoughfibre can increase your chances of IBS, cardiovascular disease and bowel cancer, but how much do we actually need? Nutritionist and founder of Elo Wellbeing Emma Wylie explains how to get the right amount of fibre in your diet.
How much fibre do you need?
There are two types of fibre - soluble and insoluble - and we don’t actually absorb it into our bodies, Wylie explains.
“It still feeds a part of our body - it feeds our microbes and our large intestines,” she says.
“Soluble fibre will pull water into your digestive tract to help create that softening and more movable bowel movement. Insoluble fibre doesn’t necessarily draw water in, but creates the bulk.
“What we’re trying to feed is our gut bacteria. It’s so important, and we’re learning more and more about how much having a healthy balance of gut bacteria feeds into cardiovascular health, weight management, mental health.
“It’s also so important to actually move things through our body.”
“Fibre-rich foods at breakfast that might be common or thoughtful to add in would be spinach or tomato if you’re having eggs, or spinach in a smoothie,” Wylie suggests.
“Fruit is a really easy one; berries in a smoothie, banana, oats. If you’re having muesli or porridge, seeds like chia seeds and hemp seeds and pumpkin seeds, nuts, peanut butter.”
The way you prepare or process plant foods matters when it comes to their fibre content.
“If we think about a smoothie, you’re going to have all of those fruit skins in there, and nothing leaves the smoothie blender. But if you have a juicer, what you’re stripping away is the fibre, so you’re losing all of that. That’s why smoothies often will keep you feeling fuller for longer - they’ve got that little bit more fibre, and are super helpful for the gut.”
To boost your fibre intake at lunch or dinner, Wylie suggests adding some salad vegetables, vegetable sticks or a piece of fruit to your meal.
“We’re pretty good at having veggies at dinner - stir-fries, salads, roasted. It doesn’t just have to be boiled. Adding nuts and seeds to main meals can help as well.”
Too much fibre - or not enough
“If we are not having regular bowel movements, that’s a very good sign that something might be up with our fibre intake,” Wylie says.
If you’re not having a bowel movement at least once a day, it could mean you’re having too much or too little fibre.
Too much fibre can result in bloating, gut issues or digestive tract blocking long-term.
“There is a point where too much fibre just means that we’re going to fill up on not enough nutrient-rich foods, essentially,” Wylie says.
“Fibre typically comes from plant foods... if we are leaning to more of those sorts of foods, it might mean that there isn’t enough room in the diet for protein or fats.”
To overdo it, you’d have to be eating too many vegetables and other fibre-rich foods and not enough other food groups.
“As long as you’re having anywhere from one to four serves of veggies in each meal, that’s amazing - a serve being half a cup.
“And as long as you’re drinking enough water during the day, that should be plenty to help keep things moving.”