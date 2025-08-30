Advertisement
Premium

Fibre: How much you really need in a day and how to get it, according to a nutritionist

Bethany Reitsma
By
Senior lifestyle Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Fibre is important for a healthy gut - but many of us aren't getting enough. Photo / Getty Images

Fibre is a nutrient many of us tend to fall short on, which might be why “fibremaxxing” - upping your daily intake to extreme levels - is now trending.

Some people on social media advocate for consuming as much as 50-100g a day, according to The Conversation.

Not getting enough

