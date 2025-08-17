Listener

How the new wave of diet drugs tackle weight loss, addiction & even dementia

Nicky Pellegrino
By
Health writer·New Zealand Listener·
17 mins to read

How the new wave of diet drugs tackle weight loss, addiction & even dementia
Namilia, a label worn by celebrities including Charlie XCX, Rihanna and Kylie Jenner, courted controversy with its I Heart Ozempic top. Photo / Getty Images

With new-generation drugs now approved in New Zealand for weight loss, debate still rages on whether they are the best way to tackle obesity.

Three years ago, Evelyn Ebrey wrote an article for the website Fashion NZ headlined “Representation Matters: Why Plus-Size Models are Not a Trend”. She looked

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Know your drugs

Save