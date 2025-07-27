Listener

New research: How exercise with weights is vital for strength, cognition & healthy ageing

By Niki Bezzant
Hamish Kennedy at 66 feels fitter and stronger than he did 20 years ago. Here, he’s training with Kyra Seiler, at an Auckland gym. Photo / Ken Downie

Strength training is now the go-to for healthy ageing, with benefits newly revealed for the body and brain in preventing illness and injury.

When the Titanic sank into the icy depths of the Atlantic Ocean on April 15,1912, it took with it a surprising amount of cutting-edge fitness equipment. In

