Home / The Listener / Health

Orthorexia: How the ‘clean eating’ obsession & social media are feeding a new disorder

By
New Zealand Listener·
12 mins to read

It’s a typical scene at the conference buffet. People are gathered around the tables loading their plates from heaped bowls of salad, and chicken skewers, vegetables and rice from laden chafing dishes. For dessert, trays of scones flanked by pots of jam and whipped cream are lined up beside the coffee urn. For most of the attendees, this is a happy precursor to an afternoon of presentations.

But for someone with orthorexia – a form of disordered eating – this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener