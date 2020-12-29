Warning issued over prevalence of cathinones at party hot spots

Users find themselves wanting to re-dose. Photo / Know Your Stuff

A drug-checking organisation has issued a warning to drug users ahead of New Year's Eve, telling partygoers that dangerous drugs are "bloody everywhere".

Know Your Stuff says that its testing reveals that half of the drugs purporting to be MDMA in fact contain dangerous cathinones, also known as "bath salts".

Dubbing this the "summer of cathinones", Know Your Stuff's Dr Jez Watson revealed that there had been a massive uptick in the amount of substances detected and said this was "bad news".

"The most common cathinone right now is eutylone. We saw small amounts last year and

now there's heaps of it around. This is a big change and bad news," Watson said in a statement.

Watson warned that users were re-dosing with the drug, which offers a shorter "high" than MDMA, and then found themselves unable to sleep for days.

Drug testers warn the dangerous drug is now widespread. Photo / Know Your Stuff

"Initially, eutylone feels like MDMA ... euphoria, but that fades after an hour or so. You may think it is weak MDMA and be tempted to take more. Don't.

"We are hearing far too many tales of miserable experiences with eutylone," Watson said.

"The tales are all similar: 'Last night I took some, after an hour or so I thought it was wearing off so I took some more, was awake all night, and now it's midday and I can't sleep and I feel like s***'.

"In some cases, people have had to wait more than 48 hours before they could sleep."

Watson said the organisation knew of at least two people who have needed medical help, one of whom was having seizures.

"The worst outcome is vomiting, convulsions, and possibly death," Watson warned.

He said there was only a small amount of MDMA on the market and told users: "If it's not

tested, don't take it."

One young man who claimed to have taken the substance at the Rhythm n Vines festival, believing it was MDMA, told the Herald he had never felt worse in his life.

"It was my first time trying MDMA but after a while I noticed myself going back for more until I couldn't function anymore," he said.

He described a "fast and extreme" high and said: "Once the night ends be prepared to stare at your tent roof for the rest of the night until the sun rises.

"Once you are up you will be in your own world, completely disconnected to everything and everyone."

The substance has been found in various forms. Photo / Know Your Stuff

What does eutylone feel like?

Initially, eutylone feels like MDMA, with a feeling of euphoria, but that fades after an hour or so.

What to do if you have taken eutylone

If you have taken it, don't take any more. Rest, eat, and wait it out. Avoid cannabis, alcohol and caffeine. Definitely don't try to drive.

If you have a racing heart, elevated temperature, extreme anxiety, numb, tingling or cold

fingers or toes, or haven't slept for more than 24 hours, don't wait. Seek medical help.

If you are looking after someone who has taken eutylone, help them to stay calm and remind them that they will just have to wait it out. Staying on the couch and bingeing TV might not sound like an exciting time, but it's the best thing they can do in this situation.

How to tell if you have eutylone or MDMA

You cannot tell the difference between MDMA and eutylone based on sight or smell alone.

Know Your Stuff has tested eutylone in many different forms this season: white powder, brown powder, light-coloured lumps that look like Turkish Delight, brown smelly lumps that look like broken biscuit, and light blue pills with a Playboy logo. Get your stuff tested before taking it.

They have found cathinones all over the country, not just in specific regions.

Know Your Stuff says its spectrometers can't be everywhere but reagent tests may help.

Most of the eutylone seen by Know Your Stuff has not been mixed with other substances. With the Cosmic EZTest or the Hemp Store Marquis test cathinones will turn yellow, instead of the black that MDMA gives.

Reagent tests are also not good at telling the difference between cathinones, but the harm reduction advice is the same for all of them - best avoid them.

However, Know Your Stuff reports that Cosmic and the Hemp Store are low on stock for their reagent test kits. If you have a spare test kit, look out for everyone else and ask around to see if anyone else needs testing.

Police warning

Police have reminded Kiwis that they will have a presence at events across the country over the holiday period and they are "there to help".

"It is important to remember that our primary focus is on the well-being and safety of all, ensuring revellers stay safe while also being able to enjoy themselves," they said in a statement

They issued these reminders to Kiwis heading out this summer:

•If you are planning on drinking, then it's a good idea to have something substantial to eat before you start.

•Have a glass of water between each alcoholic drink.

•Plan how you are getting home at the end of your night, and have the cash, eftpos card or app to pay for transport.

•Look after your friends and stick together so you can watch out for each other.

•Have a place to meet up with your friends if you do get separated.

•Make sure your phone is fully charged before you head out.

•Never leave your drink unattended or accept any drinks that you haven't personally seen poured, especially from strangers.

•If you have concerns about someone's behaviour, call Police.

•Make sure you have a designated driver or put aside money for a taxi.

•If you plan to walk, go in pairs or groups, either way have a plan for getting home safely.

Police have asked parents to take note of this advice too, so they can make sure their young ones have the information they need to be safe while having fun.

"We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends and loved ones are safe this summer, so keep an eye out and report any concerns you have," they said.

Police also had advice for those who seek to take advantage of vulnerable or intoxicated people: "Do not do this".

"Do not allow your mates to do this either. Sexual assault is unacceptable. It is never the victim's fault and should not be tolerated in any situation.

"Police take sexual assault extremely seriously. We will respond to and investigate incidents reported to us.

"If you see anything suspicious call 111."