View: Creepy prediction of what Princess Charlotte would look like was wildly wrong

Charlotte looks nothing like the site predicted. Photo / Getty

Royalists around the world love nothing more than a royal wedding or a new royal baby.

So in 2015 when news broke that Kate Middleton and Prince William were expecting a baby, many couldn't wait to share their excitement.

During Kate's pregnancy, in which she suffered from severe sickness, there was huge speculation over the gender of the second senior royal baby - and what the child would be called.

Others took their excitement to the next level, with some wanting to know what the royal baby would look like.

A number flocked to prediction websites to get an idea of what Princess Charlotte would like.

On such sites, a photo of the mother and father are uploaded, in this case Kate and Prince William, and it generates an image of what their baby would look like.

And the results? Rather creepy.

Now that Charlotte is nearly 7, it's clear to see the prediction was a bit amiss.

The young royal has plenty of character, with the 6-year-old often described as the most outspoken of Kate and William's children.

Kate previously joked Charlotte was the boss of the household.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told the Mirror: "Charlotte is the most buoyant and outgoing of the three Cambridge children.

"It's that strength of character that will stand her in good stead when she's older."