Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Val Kilmer, Cookie Bear and The Body Shop: A Gen X lament – Kim Knight

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Why did Gen X teens dress like 30-year-olds? Ally Sheedy and Molly Ringwald in a scene from The Breakfast Club. Photo / Getty

Why did Gen X teens dress like 30-year-olds? Ally Sheedy and Molly Ringwald in a scene from The Breakfast Club. Photo / Getty

Kim Knight
Opinion by Kim Knight
Kim Knight is a Senior Writer for the New Zealand Herald.
Learn more
  • Val Kilmer has died, Cookie Bear is gone and The Body Shop NZ has gone into liquidation.
  • The author reflects on the disappearance of products and icons that defined her youth.
  • Gen Xers face nostalgia and change, feeling like the “oldest teenager in the room”.

Cookie Bear is dead and so is Val Kilmer. The makers of Brazil Nut Body Butter have gone bust and if anyone has a stash of L’Oreal True Match Naturale Mineral Foundation in beige creme, I will trade for a heavily used kidney.

I am growing older and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle