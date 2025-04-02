Griffins' iconic Cookie Bear will no longer feature on the brand's packaging.

Griffins' iconic Cookie Bear will no longer feature on the brand's packaging.

Sad, strange and “seriously not cool”. Those are some of the words customers have used to describe news that biscuit brand Griffin’s have dropped Cookie Bear from biscuit packs after nearly six decades.

Hundreds of posters have taken to social media lamenting the demise of the favourite mascot’s disappearance from packs of Chockie Chippies.

Amber Beazley said Cookie Bear’s disappearance was “lazy and heartbreaking”.

“The true test of a creative, inspiring marketing team is how they can blend the tradition of a brands identity with fresh, fun and modern changes; throwing out the old for something new is just lazy, and heartbreaking. Who signed off on this? Dum-de-do better, Griffins.”

Kortness Leigh Greenstreet implored the company to reconsider posting: “Do better Griffins. .. Cookie Bear is iconic. He needs to STAY.”