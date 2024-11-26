A photograph of CF Goldie in his studio sold at Webb's auction house in Auckland in 2022.

It was thought it could bring a floor price of up to $3.5m, but the final result made it one of the most prized Goldie paintings sold at auction in New Zealand.

Whakekauri Tahuna was one of the last tattooed men of his generation.

International Art Centre director Richard Thomson said there was significant interest in the painting even before the auction began.

He said it was considered a Goldie masterpiece and the sale on Tuesday had created New Zealand art history.

The Goldie painting was the first in New Zealand to sell for more than $3 million.

“In 2016 we sold a Goldie for $1,175,000 which was the first Goldie to sell for more than $1 million. Since then we have sold 15 Goldies for more than $1 million.”

Bidding began at $2m and there were 16 bids, some by telephone, some on the internet and some by bidders at the gallery.

Thomson said it was one of the finest portraits Goldie painted and his importance in the history of Māori art could not be overstated. His artistic skill and talent, particularly with Māori elder subjects were not matched by any other artist.

The privately owned work was first exhibited in Paris, France, in 1939 and featured a kaumātua with an intricate moko and wearing a large pounamu tiki around his neck.

“Goldie is probably the most sought-after painter of Māori elders because of his artistic skill and ability, particularly with Māori subjects. His works are quite simply unmatched. He regularly brings record prices and this painting is now one of his most sought-after works. It is the finest portrait of a Māori elder we have seen in the many years we have been handling Goldie paintings.

“We had an incredibly wide interest in the painting before it was even included in our catalogue.”