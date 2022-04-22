Voyager 2021 media awards
Lifestyle

TV journalist Andrew Macfarlane on being proudly out and the toll of online haters

10 minutes to read
Andrew Macfarlane, Australian correspondent for TVNZ.

By George Fenwick

TV reporter Andrew Macfarlane is not shy about his sexuality, but he gets some really ugly hate. George Fenwick talks with him about the wearying toll of online trolls - how it affects him personally,

