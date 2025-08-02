“My passion is serving my people,” she says. “I’m very much focused on wāhine Māori, rangatahi [young] Māori and those who come from diverse communities.”

It’s here in Tory’s office, overlooking the community she loves, that she began her three-year term as mayor in October 2022.

Catching a glimpse of her makeup in a mirror, she jokes, “Damn, she’s fierce. I better get a man from this!”

Explaining that she’s been single for the past three years, she adds, “When I was elected, I just stopped dating because I was like, ‘I’m wāhine toa [a strong woman] – I can do it myself!’ But actually, there’s something about having someone to talk to, and the hardest part has been the loneliness.”

Tory – who grew up in Porirua, then Taranaki, before moving to Wellington as an adult – confesses her ideal man is someone kind and supportive, who shares the same values.

“A sense of humour is absolutely crucial and they must like dogs!” she adds. “I’d love to share life with a partner. It’s time. No Tinder, though. It’s a dumpster fire!

“But now that I have the time and capacity, and I’m proud of what I’ve achieved, dating is something that I’m thinking about.”

Tory says she’s fulfilled the majority of her campaign promises. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

Tory has a lot to be proud of as Wellington’s first Māori mayor, especially as she says she’s fulfilled the majority of her campaign promises – apart from light rail. She’s loudly supported the arts and rainbow communities, while allocating $500 million towards upgrading social housing for the capital’s most vulnerable people. She also assigned over $1 billion for water infrastructure improvements.

“In some ways, it has been an incredible couple of years, and I’ve passed a $12b Long-Term Plan I’m really proud of. I’ve learnt just how resilient I am.”

According to the mayor, it took only a couple of months in the political limelight before the online bullying began, which accelerated after she passed her first key policy.

“Then, of course, once the rumours started, things really went downhill,” she says, referring to media articles about alcoholism and her drinking habits.

“It was quite relentless with the level of online abuse and media attention. There were so many times I could’ve just bowed out because it was too hard and I thought, ‘This is really horrible.’

“I isolated myself and didn’t have a personal support system at home because my family is in Taranaki. That’s probably the only thing I would’ve changed. Other than that, I have no regrets and I’d do this again.”

Tory says a lot of the bullying on social media focused on her appearance.

“People have said horrific things about me online and the way I look,” she shares. “Someone called me a bullfrog and I was like, ‘Whatever!’ Then someone said I have bad hair and I was like, ‘How dare you?!’”

However, it’s not all easy to laugh off.

Tory also plans to work as a professional speaker. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

“One stranger on Instagram said he wanted to drag me behind his truck. When I reported it to Instagram, they came back saying it didn’t breach their community guidelines. It’s just not good enough.”

Tory recently joined several organisations that address online violence, such as Internet New Zealand and the National Women’s Council. Through upcoming advocacy work, she intends to pursue legislative changes around social media moderation and hate speech.

“I may be stepping down from the city’s mayoralty, but I want to show that there are other ways to lead,” says Tory, who also plans to work as a professional speaker, focusing on resilience and leadership.

“I look forward to advocating for ways to create safer pathways for women into politics. We’ve seen an increased level of online violence towards women in the past few years, and my experience has driven this fire for me to combat the problem.”

Although she has copped negative criticism and abuse from a small group, most people have shown her encouragement, she says.

“Any time I went to an event or was walking through town, there was so much positivity,” she smiles. “The people of Wellington are big huggers. I get hugs all the time. People hold my hand or tell me they love me. They’re who I represent – not the haters. That’s why I feel okay. I know I served my people.”

With the annual budget and 10-year plan wrapped up, Tory is looking forward to taking a break from the mayoralty, which will be contested at elections starting in September, with final results in October.

“Lately I’ve been taking a big breather, hanging with family and friends, walking my dog in nature, cooking, watching films and seeing the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra. This has actually been the best few weeks of my life because I’m out and about again, and I’m happy.

“It feels like the cloak is off and I’m rebuilding my life.”