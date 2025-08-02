Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tory Whanau on life after the mayoralty: Regrets, romance and resilience

By Cloe Willets
Woman's Day·
5 mins to read

After a turbulent time in the spotlight, Tory Whanau reveals her regrets, romantic dreams and her next chapter. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

After a turbulent time in the spotlight, Tory Whanau reveals her regrets, romantic dreams and her next chapter. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

When Tory Whanau announced in June that she wouldn’t be running for a second term as mayor of Wellington, she never planned to go out silently.

Instead, tired of relentless online abuse, death threats and vicious rumours, the Porirua-born politician took a stand.

Wanting to create safer pathways for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save