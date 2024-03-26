Some foods have a potential calming effect on our bodies. Photo / 123rf

Some foods have a potential calming effect on our bodies. Photo / 123rf

The pressures of modern life can get to us all – but ‘natural beta-blockers’ may help to alleviate those feelings of anxiety.

Foods that contain vitamins and minerals that help to regulate our heart rate, blood pressure and blood flow are being celebrated on social media as “natural beta-blockers” - so-called because of the potential calming effect they have on our bodies.

While none of them can ever substitute beta-blocker drugs that block the release of stress hormones, studies show these foods can aid heart health and so may help to alleviate physical symptoms of stress.

Here are some easy ways to include them in your daily diet.

Potassium-rich foods include bananas, avocados, potatoes, broccoli, spinach, salmon, chicken and skimmed milk. Photo / 123rf

Potassium to regulate the heart

When dissolved in water, potassium conducts electricity, a property necessary for many processes in the body including regulating the heartbeat. Potassium-rich foods include bananas, avocados, potatoes, broccoli, spinach, salmon, chicken and skimmed milk.

To make a potassium-rich “bananacado” morning smoothie, blend one medium-sized ripe banana, half a ripe avocado, 100ml skimmed milk, half a teaspoon of ground cinnamon and a handful of ice cubes until smooth. Serve immediately. This provides about 25 per cent of the recommended daily potassium requirement of 3500mg.

Food with vitamin E may also aid heart health. Photo / 123rf

Vitamin E to lower blood pressure

A powerful antioxidant known for its beneficial effect on skin and eye health, studies have found vitamin E also aids heart health, including helping to control high blood pressure. The top food sources of this important micronutrient are trout, prawns, spinach, avocado, butternut squash, kiwi fruit, olive oil, almonds and sunflower seeds.

The daily recommended intake for vitamin E in the UK is 12mg. To get all of this in one go, wilt down 200g of spinach in a large pan with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, a squeeze of lemon juice and a little salt and pepper. Top with 15g of chopped almonds and 15g of sunflower seeds which have been lightly toasted in a dry frying pan.

This would be an excellent accompaniment to grilled trout, 100g of which provides a further 2.1mg of vitamin E.

Pumpkin seeds, soybeans, chickpeas and lentils all contain a useful amount of L-arginine for those following a plant-based diet. Photo / 123rf

Amino acid L-arginine to improve blood flow

The best food sources of L-arginine are lean animal protein such as turkey, chicken, pork and dairy products, although pumpkin seeds, soybeans, chickpeas and lentils all contain a useful amount for those following a plant-based diet.

L-arginine is an amino acid that is found in proteins that the body uses to produce nitric oxide, which relaxes the blood vessels to increase blood flow and lower blood pressure.

For an L-arginine boost, make some heart-healthy “edamammus” by blending together a can of chickpeas (drained and rinsed), 200g defrosted edamame beans, two roughly chopped garlic cloves, the juice and zest of a lemon, three tbsp tahini, three tablespoons of olive oil and 100ml cold water.

Blend for several minutes until completely smooth. Top with two tablespoons toasted pumpkin seeds. This will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days.

*If you are taking any medications check with your doctor before making any major changes to your diet or taking any supplements.



