Things to do this weekend: Hidden gems in Auckland’s calendar

The Aotearoa film Red, White and Brass has been turned into a stage production, which opened this week at ASB Waterfront Theatre. Photo / Raymond Sagapolutele

It’s never too late to plan your weekend, our go-to guide rounds up the best of Auckland’s offerings.

The winter solstice has just passed, the days are at their shortest and Matariki celebrations are gearing up as the Māori New Year approaches.

Treat yourself to something special from an inner-city winter market, show off your best dance moves at a whakamana (movement for joy) class, or support local talent by visiting a central city theatre where plenty of new openings have arrived.

Take your pick as we outline the top things to do around Tāmaki Makaurau this weekend.

1) Red, White & Brass - Auckland CBD

Aotearoa’s little-movie-that-could from last year, Red, White and Brass, opened its stage adaptation this week at ASB Waterfront Theatre and it’s the most vibrant and heartwarming piece of theatre you’ll see this year. The play has been adapted by Leki Jackson-Bourke and is directed by Anapela Polata’ivao, with the film’s charismatic star John-Paul “JP” Foliaki reprising his role as Maka, the Tongan rugby superfan who will do almost anything to get a seat at the 2011 Tonga versus France Rugby World Cup game in Wellington, including creating a Tongan marching band with a passionate group of young Tongans, who have no clue how to play brass instruments. It’s based on a true story and is full of heart, cultural pride and māfana that’ll have you grinning from ear to ear. If you need a pick-me-up or just a really fun night at the theatre then you must get tickets to Red, White and Brass: The Play.

When: Until July 7.

Where: ASB Waterfront Theatre, 138 Halsey St, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets start at $30 + booking fee from atc.co.nz

Take the whānau to a kite day at Ngā Hau e Whā o Pukekohe Marae on Saturday.

2) Whakarewa Manu Tukutuku Kite Day - Pukekohe

For whānau fun, kite days are one of the highlights in the Matariki calendar and this Saturday there’s one at Ngā Hau e Whā o Pukekohe Marae, supported by Auckland Council. Kids and adults can have a go at making their own kites on site or bring their own and join together with others in the community to create a spectacle in the sky. If your string gets tangled with your neighbour’s, use it as an opportunity to make a new friend. Along with kite making, there will be kai to purchase, music, kapa haka and a performance by bilingual music group Aro. Take the fam out to Pukekohe on Saturday for a great day of looking up.

When: Saturday, June 22, 11am-3pm.

Where: Ngā Hau e Whā o Pukekohe Marae, 88 Beatty Rd, Pukekohe.

Price: Free.

General Collective is holding a winter market at Ponsonby Central this Sunday.

3) Ponsonby Central Winter Market - Ponsonby

Stroll on down to Ponsonby Central this Sunday where the master of markets, General Collective, is holding the Ponsonby Central Winter Market. Among the carefully curated selection of vendors at Sunday’s market is sustainable fashion brand EB FLO Apparel, luxury linen makers IraIra, jeweller The Welders Daughter, bespoke hair accessory creatives Scrunched, artist Kim Randall, leather wonders by The Riri Lab, delicious and nutritious seedy cracker company Kiki Seed Cracker Mix, fashion label Yena and lots more. It’s the perfect place to while away your Sunday, perusing the creations of some talented local makers and maybe picking up a pressie or two for yourself or someone else.

When: Sunday, June 23, 10am-2pm.

Where: The Sapphire Room, Ponsonby Central, Ponsonby, Auckland.

Price: Free entry.

Jodie Rimmer’s first one-woman show, Nicola Cheeseman is Back, opened at the Herald Theatre this week.

4) Nicola Cheeseman Is Back - Auckland CBD

There’s a bumper crop of theatre openings this week including Jodie Rimmer’s first one-woman show, Nicola Cheeseman is Back, at the Herald Theatre. Written by prolific and lauded Auckland playwright Kathryn Burnett, the mid-life comedy is all about a 50-year-old woman, who once dreamed of being a punk-rocker but is now dealing with the reality of her husband moving out, her ageing father moving in and all the wonderings about her life choices that come with a big life change. It’s a Plumb Theatre production, supported by Auckland Live and directed by Paul Gittens, and is funny, relatable and a great opportunity to support homegrown writers and theatre makers.

When: Until July 7.

Where: Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets start at $25 + booking fees from ticketmaster.co.nz

5) Mata-Friki - Henderson

If you’ve replaced your dancefloor days with Saturday nights watching Disney movies and early Sunday morning swimming lessons, then Mata-Friki is for you. It’s a whānau-friendly, soulful dance party at Corban Estate Arts Centre to celebrate new beginnings with the coming of te Tau Hou Māori (the Māori New Year). Māori contemporary dance artist Tiaki Kerei (Jack Gray) will be leading a whakamana (movement for joy) class, which Tiaki has taken around the world. The dance practice is all about being present and connecting with whenua and te ao Māori. Participants should dress in their most dazzling outfits and bring a plate of shared kai if you can for a post-kanikani (dance) shared supper.

When: Saturday, June 22, 5pm.

Where: Corban Estate Arts Centre, 2 Mount Lebanon Lane, Henderson, Auckland.

Price: Koha entry.

Andiamo has launched its Te Kairanga set menu lunch, keeping the short days full of entertainment.

6) Andiamo Set Lunch - Herne Bay

If you want to spice up a dull June weekend with a fancy meal out that won’t leave you destitute then hit up Andiamo for its new Te Kairanga set menu lunch. The menu starts with a glass of Te Kairanga chardonnay or pinot noir and maritozzi – something we had to look up – it’s an Italian cream bun, which Andiamo serves savoury with truffle and pecorino crema. There’s a choice of three mains, truffle risotto, charred leek & goat cheese pizza or short rib fazzoletti (pasta squares). That mini banquet is $40pp or, if you’re feeling frisky, you can add the Te Kairanga wine pairings for the mains, a side dish or two, a garnish of truffle shavings and/or some tiramisu to finish you off. Barring a trip to an Italian bistro in Florence, this has to be pretty close to weekend lunch perfection.

When: Available Wednesdays-Sundays, noon-3pm, until early July.

Where: Andiamo Eatery, 194 Jervois Rd, Herne Bay, Auckland.

Price: Book at andiamoeatery.co.nz

The Beatles touched down in Aotearoa 60 years ago on Saturday. Photo / Morrie Hill / Alexander Turnbull Library

Plan Ahead: When We Was Fab Book Launch - Morningside

This Saturday, June 22, marks 60 years since The Beatles descended on the Land of the Long White Cloud at the peak of Beatlemania. Two people know more about that wild fortnight down under than anyone else on the planet, authors Andy Neill and Greg Armstrong, who are launching their book When We Was Fab: Inside the Beatles Australasian Tour on Tuesday with an event at Big Fan. The authors will be in conversation with music historian John Baker and will present a video collage from the book and tour. Nothing compares to the hysteria that surrounded The Beatles at that time; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour doesn’t even come close. If you were there, love the Beatles or have an interest in New Zealand’s music history, then head to Big Fan and maybe get yourself a signed copy of the first edition (signed by the authors of course, not the Beatles).

When: June 25, 7pm.

Where: Big Fan, 25 McDonald St, Morningside, Auckland.

Price: Free entry.

Spend Matariki at Te Hui Ahurei o Matariki at the Auckland Botanic Gardens. Photo / Tahaa Arts

Plan Ahead: Matariki Festival Day - The Gardens

Next Friday is the official start of Matariki and, much to the joy of tamariki across the motu, a day off school and work. Take the opportunity to spend the day with your whānau at Te Hui Ahurei o Matariki at the Auckland Botanic Gardens, a day of Matariki celebrations including demonstrations by kairaranga (weavers), conversations with kaiwhakairo (carvers), the opportunity to get mirimiri (massage), a Māori market, kai/food trucks and live music from te reo rock band KIKO, reggae dancehall artist Rubi Du, kapa haka from Manurewa High School, spoken word, rap, Mahuika’s Fire, Rebel Reid and Valkyrie. There’s also a whakapapa symposium which includes taonga pūoro (traditional Māori instruments), a genealogy research session and panel discussions. The full day of festivities will conclude with a light show from Soulstorm. Mānawatia a Matariki!

When: June 28, 11.30am-6pm.

Where: Auckland Botanic Gardens, Hill Rd, The Gardens.

Price: Free.

Takapuna's Lake House Arts Centre will be home to a Matariki Twilight Market next Friday. Photo / 123rf

Plan Ahead: Matariki Twilight Markets - Takapuna

End your Matariki public holiday next Friday at the Matariki Twilight Market at Takapuna’s Lake House Arts Centre. There’ll be art, kai and craft stalls as well as live performances and a chilled out community vibe. The centre is currently running a Matariki exhibition by staff, tutors and residents called Whakaaturanga Whānau Toi o te Whare Roto that will be open to view during the event. The exhibiting artists responded to the theme “Piki e te Tuara ascending the threshold”. Make more out of Matariki than just a day off work – take the opportunity to come together in community with others and celebrate the dawn of the Māori New Year, reflecting on the year that’s been and the one ahead. The Matariki Twilight Market is a great place to do just that.

When: June 28, 4pm-8pm.

Where: Lake House Arts Centre, 37 Fred Thomas Drive, Takapuna, Auckland.

Price: Free.