The world's chocolate supply may be at risk. Photo / 123rf

Are you a chocoholic? You might want to stock up as the global chocolate supply might be at risk.

Scientists have found a viral disease in West Africa affecting cacao trees, the New York Post reports.

Benito Chen-Charpentier, a professor of mathematics at the University of Texas, described the virus as “a real threat to the global supply of chocolate”.

The Cacao Swollen Shoot Virus Disease (CSSVD) spreads through mealy bugs that feed on cacao crops. When a plant gets infected, it might show the following symptoms: rounding and shrinking of the cacao pod, swelling at the stems and roots and red veins on immature leaves.

According to the study, published in PLOS One journal, the disease’s proliferation may be caused by “globalisation, climate change, agricultural intensification and reduced resilience in production system”.

The major countries that supply cacao - a crucial ingredient in chocolate - have already been affected by the CSSVD. Ghana, the second-largest producer next to Ivory Coast, has an estimated 15 to 20 per cent harvest loss.

“Ghana has lost more than 254 million cacao trees in recent years,” Chen-Charpentier said.

He further explains that farmers have turned to destroying infected crops, vaccinating the trees and breeding disease-resistant trees since the mealy bugs are highly resistant to pesticides.











