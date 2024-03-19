Whittaker's Toffee Milks are being discontinued with the company saying other products are outcompeting the Kiwi classic.

Chocolate fans have been left heartbroken after Whittaker’s confirmed it would be discontinuing an iconic New Zealand treat.

Considered one of the three classics of the Whittaker brand alongside Peanut Slabs and K Bars, Whittaker’s told fans that the Toffee Milk bars will no longer be produced.

Over the past few years, Kiwis have looked far and wide trying to get their hands on some despite limited supply, but now their quest for their favourite toffee bar is set to be over forever.

In a statement to hungry treat lovers, Whittaker’s said it was a “difficult decision” but highlighted that other products were outperforming the classic Toffee Milks.

“Unfortunately, production constraints have meant we’ve been unable to consistently make Toffee Milks for some time now, as the popularity of some of our chocolate block variants compete with Toffee Milk production, and we can’t see that changing any time soon,” A Whittaker’s spokesperson said in a statement to customers on social media.

“So, we think it’s the right thing to do to call it, and confirm that we are ceasing production of these.

“We’re proud to make all of our chocolate at our one factory in Porirua, but this does mean there are limitations on the number of different products we can make at once and this has resulted in the difficult decision we have had to make regarding Toffee Milks.

“Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to Whittaker’s Chocolate, and we recognise this is disappointing for those who love Toffee Milks.”

The Toffee Milk, which is made with hard caramel toffee sticks covered in creamy milk chocolate, was first made by Whittaker’s in the 1930s.

Founder J.H. Whittaker described the treat as “timeless”.

One customer reminiscing about his favourite treat told the Herald he’s sad to see a childhood classic go.

“It’s just so sad to see another childhood favourite disappear.

“We grew up buying these for 20c each. They’re now well over a dollar each but still so worth it.

“They’ve been so hard to find the last few years so it’s sad to see they’re being stopped.”

For those desperate to their hands on a Toffee Milk one last time, you’re in luck.

Pik n Mix Lollies NZ announced today they have one of the last orders available of the classic Kiwi treat.

“We were able to source a very limited supply which we don’t expect to last long,” Pik n Mix Lollies General Manager Robynne Watson told the Herald.

“Toffee Milks are one of the items we’re most frequently asked about on social media.

“It’s unfortunate as they hold a special place in the hearts of many. Nearly everyone has a childhood memory of visiting the dairy for lollies, and these were always a must-have.”