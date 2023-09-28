Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

The View From my Window: Angela Allan, NZ Sommelier of the Year 2022

By Leila Lois
5 mins to read
Angela Allan is sommelier at La Fuente wine bar.

Angela Allan is sommelier at La Fuente wine bar.

I’m originally from the Niagara region of Canada, which, like New Zealand, is a fine wine-producing region. Every year we would have a celebration of the harvest, the Grape and Wine Parade. It was a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle