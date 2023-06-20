Rumours are swirling of growing tensions within the Royal Family between Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla following King Charles’ Coronation. Video / GBNews

Kate Middleton is famed - and envied - for her always-impeccable, bouncy brunette locks.

However, aside from good publicity for the classic blow-wave style, her hair serves another purpose. It hides a prominent scar on her head from a childhood injury, reports Daily Mail.

What’s more, it happens to be something she shares in common with her husband Prince William, who also bears a large but hardly-noticeable scar on the left side of his head.

The Princess of Wales’ 7.6cm scar was first seen in 2011 at her first solo royal engagement: a black-tie private dinner at Clarence House.

The royal, who attended the event on behalf of King Charles, wore a vintage silver evening gown with a halter neck covered in beads.

The princess wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, which made the scar on her left temple unexpectedly visible. A spokesperson for the royal confirmed that the blemish was a result of a surgery carried out when she was a kid.

Catherine speaks to guests as she attends an event in support of the 'In Kind Direct' charity at Clarence House. Photo / Getty Images

An official statement revealed that “the scar related to a childhood operation”, however went on to say that details of the surgery were a private matter.

Royal insiders confirmed that it had been “a very serious operation” but declined to comment further.

John Scurr, a consultant surgeon at London’s Lister Hospital, said that he thought the scar was unlikely to have been the result of a tumour.

“I really doubt it was any serious medical condition and I would say it is as a result of an arteriovenous malformation – a birthmark – being removed.

“It is remarkable, given the measurement, that no one has noticed before.”

Kate’s husband, Prince William, has a similar scar on his head, which he refers to as his “Harry Potter scar”.

Prince William sustained a fractured skull following the golfing accident and he was taken to Great Ormond Street Hospital. Photo / Getty Images

The blemish - which becomes inflamed and easier to see when the royal plays sport - is said to have happened as a result of a golfing accident.

The royal allegedly sustained the injury in 1991 during a game of golf with his friends at school in Wokingham, reports Hello! magazine.

The prince, who was 8 at the time, had a fractured skull and was taken to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London for an operation on the wound.

In 2009, William recounted the story while being interviewed by a 10-year-old cancer patient for CBBC’s Newsround.

Chatting to Alice, a Royal Marsden Hospital patient, he pointed to his head, saying: “That was for my Harry Potter scar, as I call it, just here.

“I call it that because it glows sometimes and some people notice it - other times they don’t notice it at all.

“I got hit by a golf club when I was playing golf with a friend,” he revealed.

“Yeah, we were on a putting green and the next thing you know there was a seven-iron and it came out of nowhere and hit me in the head.

“I was in hospital, but that was very minor compared to how many times you’ve been into hospital.”



