Royalists are crossing their fingers for a reconciliation between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry after pointing out this “secret” detail, according to Page Six.

The Prince and Princess of Wales posted a behind-the-scenes video featuring moments throughout King Charles III’s coronation weekend.

One clip shows Will and Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, running across the Kensington Palace living room. In the frame, close-watching fans spotted a monochrome photograph of William and Harry placed on the piano.

The picture shows the royal boys with their mother, Princess Diana, who died after a fatal car accident in 1997.

The snap was originally the cover of Diana’s 1995 Christmas card.

“I honestly wish Harry and William could come together. Diana would be devastated,” one social media user wrote on TikTok, according to The Mirror.

Tensions have been high between the brothers ever since Harry stepped down from royal duties and immigrated to the US in 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle.

In 2021, relations worsened between the two when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The following December, Harry and Meghan released their six-part Netflix docuseries entitled Harry & Meghan, which alleged that Prince William had bullied the couple out of the family.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that the heir to the throne was “incredibly upset and betrayed” by the claims made in the docuseries.

“Even if William hasn’t watched this docuseries, and it’s my understanding that he hasn’t, he will be very aware of the headlines,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“He will be very aware of the damage inflicted on his reputation, and I think it also goes a long way in explaining why the brothers are not on talking terms.”

Now, things are at an all time low for the brothers following the release of Harry’s explosive memoir Spare, which hit shelves in January. The book seemingly saw Harry air out all of his family’s dirty laundry and present William in a rather negative light.

While the younger prince returned to the UK for his father’s coronation on May 6, he allegedly didn’t engage with any of his estranged family members in or outside the ceremony.

What’s more, Page Six reports neither William nor Charles checked in with the Sussexes following their “near-fatal car chase” in New York last week.

The couple - accompanied by the Suits actress’ mother, Doria Ragland - were pursued by photographers following the Women of Vision Awards, where Meghan was honoured.

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement to Page Six.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”