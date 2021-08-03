The Queen launches a line of canine snacks

The 95-year-old monarch has approved a line of canine snacks, called Game Bones. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen has launched a range of dog biscuits.

The 95-year-old monarch has approved a line of canine snacks, called Game Bones, made with meat from the grounds surrounding Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, and flavoured with royal venison.

The doggy biscuits, which cost $9.89, come in a paper bag with a royal seal and, although they do not contain any additives or preservatives, they are recommended for "occasional use" and as a "training aid" for pet pooches, according to the Sun newspaper.

The Queen has owned corgis and dorgis – a cross between a dachshund and a corgi – since she was 18 and was recently given a new pup her son Prince Andrew and her granddaughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Insiders say that Her Majesty was thrilled with the new four-legged friend, especially following the sad death of her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in April, and felt it would be the "perfect" companion for her existing dog Muick.

Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle with one of her Corgis, 1952. Photo / Getty Images

A source said: "The Queen has had a rough time and she is absolutely delighted to have a new corgi."

Meanwhile, former royal chef Darren McGrady previously revealed that the Queen's corgis have their own special menu.

Darren – who worked at Buckingham Palace for 15 years – said: "I didn't expect to be cooking for the Queen's dogs when I started working at Buckingham Palace. I thought I was going to be cooking for kings, queens and presidents. I did eventually, but one of the first jobs I had was cooking for the corgis - the Royal Corgis - making fresh food every day.

The corgis had their own menu.

"They sleep in like little wicker baskets in the corgi room and looked after by two footmen called Doggie 1 and Doggie 2, that's what they called them. The most important part of the meat was everything had to be cut into a fine dice ... to be sure there were no bones at all in the meat. Imagine if any of the dogs were to choke on the - I'd be in real trouble."