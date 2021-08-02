Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton to take over Prince Harry's patronages

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, will be formally given two of Prince Harry's royal patronages. Photo / Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge is taking over two of Prince Harry's titles.

Since Harry and Meghan exited royal life, they have given up their formal duties. And People reports two of Harry's titles will be given to Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry gave up the titles when he left royal duties behind and moved to California. He held the titles as the royal patron of the Rugby Football Union and of the Rugby Football League.

The Sunday Times reports the Queen will give the Duchess of Cambridge two of his patronages in time for the Rugby Football League World Cup in October and November this year.

Harry, who is an avid sports fan, will likely be disappointed to be giving up his patronages, but it is yet another official move severing his ties from his official duties after the couple elected to give up royal life. He held the titles since 2016, and was vice-patron prior to this for six years.

The report added Princess Anne was tipped to replace Harry as Captain General of the Royal Marines. If the move goes ahead, she will become the first woman to have the position.

The Duchess of Cambridge currently holds other sporting patronages - she is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the Lawn Tennis Association, Sports Aid, and the 1851 Trust.

Kate's new patronages will put her in competition with Prince William, who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and president of the Football Association.

The Cambridges' competitive sporting spirit was observed when the family attended the Euro 2020 final, with the royal couple's eldest child Prince George appearing heartbroken as Italy clinched the victory in a nail-biting match.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are preparing to celebrate the former actress' 40th birthday party at their Santa Barbara home in California.

The couple, who recently welcomed their second child Lilibet Diana into the world, has reportedly enlisted the help of celebrity party planner Colin Crowe. He counts Jennifer Aniston, Tom Cruise, Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lopez among his clients.