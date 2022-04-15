Smoky Coromandel Sling. Photo / Gretchen Lowe

New Zealand's boutique gin distilleries reinvent the classic G&T.

"I love water," someone once said, "especially when it's frozen in cubes and surrounded by gin."

The traditional G&T may be a summer staple, but a Canvas feature on what's become know as the "Ginaissance" Read Joanna Wane's story here. finds New Zealand's boutique distilleries are now producing world-class gins for all seasons.

From a "campfire cocktail" to a classic with a twist, three Kiwi aficionados share a recipe for their favourite autumn gin cocktail.



Smoky Coromandel Sling



Warmth and smokiness paired with sweet spiciness and herbal components brought in by the Benedictine — a refined amalgamation of tradition and innovation, of science and art, with a touch of magic. So far, it's the Coromandel's only dedicated cocktail. It won't be the last.

Paul Schneider, Awildian (Coromandel Distilling Company, Thames)



30ml Awildian Coromandel Mānuka Gin

30ml Benedictine

30ml lime juice

60ml Fever-Tree Ginger Ale

Dash of Angostura bitters



Shake all the ingredients, except the ginger ale, over ice. Strain into a chilled sour glass or Champagne flute. Top with ginger ale and garnish with maraschino cherries and a pineapple slice.

Off the Beaten Track. Photo / Supplied

Off the Beaten Track

The ginger root and maple syrup combine to give a slightly woody note, the gin brings a hint of salt and smoke, and the lemon and mint add freshness to this "campfire" cocktail. A multi-layered expression of early autumn, inspired by the iconic Kiwi bach and those late afternoons and evenings of freedom — off the beaten track!

Dave and Jo James, Juno Gin (BeGin Distilling, New Plymouth)



45ml Juno Autumn 2022 Gin (limited-edition seasonal release)

15ml lemon juice

15ml maple syrup

60ml Fever-Tree Ginger Ale

Ginger root

Mint



In a short glass, muddle 2 thin slices of ginger. Add 5 mint leaves and top glass with ice. Add the rest of the ingredients and stir.

South Pacific Negroni. Photo / Supplied

South Pacific Negroni

Making one of the world's most iconic gin cocktails entirely from locally made products illustrates the growth and passion behind the New Zealand spirits industry. Offering notes of native kawakawa, mānuka and orange, this contemporary-style Negroni is a perfect companion for the autumn sun.

The Gin Club's George Grbich, author of the Guide to New Zealand Gin



30ml Roots Marlborough Dry Gin (Elemental Distillers)

30ml Reid + Reid Bitter Aperitivo (Martinborough)

30ml Rubis Rouge Vermouth (Hastings Distillers)



Stir all ingredients thoroughly in a glass and serve on the rocks with a slice of orange and a cherry.