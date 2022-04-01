Voyager 2021 media awards
Dire straits: Warnings from the "canary of the sea" on an ecosystem on the verge of collapse

Joanna Wane
Joanna Wane

Feature writer, Canvas magazine

A forgotten whale on the brink of extinction is sounding an urgent wake-up call in the Hauraki Gulf. Joanna Wane reports

Bryde's whales are pretty fussy about what they eat. A couple of years ago,

