Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Taonga: Auckland artist Denise Nel's love letters to New Zealand

4 minutes to read
Artist Denise Nel with the original workings of intricately detailed, hand-drawn art maps of her adopted country, which she's digitally reproduced on fine-art paper. Photo / Dean Purcell

Artist Denise Nel with the original workings of intricately detailed, hand-drawn art maps of her adopted country, which she's digitally reproduced on fine-art paper. Photo / Dean Purcell

Joanna Wane
By
Joanna Wane

Feature writer, Canvas magazine

In the early 90s, Gary and I left South Africa to travel around the world together and New Zealand was en route. Oh my gosh, we fell in love with this amazing place instantly and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.