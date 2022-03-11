Voyager 2021 media awards
Lifestyle

Global Women's Theresa Gattung and Agnes Naera on the business of being a woman

10 minutes to read
Global Women CEO Agnes Naera. "I grew up in the shadow of my maunga confident of my value." Photo / Brett Phibbs

Joanna Wane
By
Joanna Wane

Feature writer, Canvas magazine

Joanna Wane talks to Global Women's Agnes Naera and Theresa Gattung about #BreakTheBias, a worldwide campaign launched this week on International Women's Day.

Former Telecom chief executive Theresa Gattung didn't get where she is today

