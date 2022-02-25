Voyager 2021 media awards
Women of steel: Wāhine toa artists Yona Lee and Janine Williams

9 minutes to read
Installation artist Yona Lee prepares for her new solo show, opening at Auckland Art Gallery today. Photo / Michael Craig

Joanna Wane
Joanna Wane

Feature writer, Canvas magazine

A cello player turned welder and a street artist who began her career with a spray-paint can talk to Joanna Wane about the power of art to challenge the way people think.

An arts

