Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

The key skills your child should have at milestone ages: 1, 5, 13 and 18

By: and
9 mins to read
How do you prepare your kids for heading off to school, high school and university? Photo / Getty Images

How do you prepare your kids for heading off to school, high school and university? Photo / Getty Images

Is your child ready for school, high school, uni and beyond? Here are the key skills they should have hit by milestone ages.

Any anxiety-riddled new parent knows the obsession that comes with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle