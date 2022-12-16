Voyager 2022 media awards
Premium
Lifestyle

A tapestry of hope for Kiwi parents of autistic children

11 minutes to read
Joanna Wane
By
Joanna Wane

Feature writer - Canvas magazine

Joanna Wane looks at New Zealand’s role in a groundbreaking gut-brain axis study that could transform the lives of autistic children.

Five-year-old Charlie* isn’t just a fussy eater. At first, the only way his desperate

