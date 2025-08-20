Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

The common habits that might be signs of disordered eating, according to a nutritionist and a psychologist

Bethany Reitsma
By
Senior lifestyle Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Nutritionist Emma Wylie, left, and psychologist Sophia Dawson have teamed up to create Eating with Ease. Photo / Supplied

Nutritionist Emma Wylie, left, and psychologist Sophia Dawson have teamed up to create Eating with Ease. Photo / Supplied

Eating disorders have risen rapidly in New Zealand in recent years. As reported by the Herald last week, eating disorder hospitalisations increased four-fold between 2009 and 2024, according to a University of Otago study.

Experts agree that this rise is linked to , a channel through which we often engage with or use to help spread harmful messaging around food and our bodies, knowingly or not.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save