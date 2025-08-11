“If we look at diet history and trends, there’s often been a focus on omitting things - like low sugar, low fat,” Wylie tells the Herald.

“One thing I love about this focus on protein is, it’s a really additive focus in terms of nutrients and nutrition. Rather than thinking about what we’re not eating or what we have to take out of our diet, it’s what can we add into our diet.

“But with any trend, there’s definitely an area where you can slip into overdrive or over-focus.”

In 2025, more women seem to be prioritising protein, which Wylie says is a positive step.

“I think a lot of women back in the day used to shy away from protein. There was this thought that if we were to eat too much protein and work out, we would get bulky. We know that’s not the case.”

How much protein you need and where to get it

When it comes to getting the right amount of protein, there’s a bit of maths involved.

“The equation is anywhere from 0.8g all the way up to 2.2g per kg of body weight,” Wylie explains.

“If we were to look at someone who’s 70kg, they could fall anywhere in that space - 0.8g would be for when you’re in a more sedentary lifestyle, 2.2g [is] probably the amount that a quite high-intensity athlete needs to fall into.

“Essentially, a 70kg woman would want to be having somewhere between 100 to 130g of protein a day.”

If you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, or an older adult, you’d want to be getting more than the minimum 0.8g.

“We need enough protein to maintain muscle mass, which is so important for our metabolism... as we age, we will start to lose muscle mass very quickly.”

Animal products are the best source of protein, Wylie says.

“There are 20 different amino acids that build protein. We can create 11 of them and 9 of them we have to get from our diet. Animal protein sources have all of these essential amino acids.”

Meat, chicken, eggs, fish and other seafood are all protein-rich, as are plant-based foods like tofu and tempeh, which she notes are good vegan sources of protein as they’re minimally processed.

Dairy products including soft cheeses, Greek yoghurt and cottage cheese - which is cool again in 2025, thanks to social media - are all good protein sources too.

Wylie suggests aiming for at least 30g of protein in our first meal of the day.

“Does your breakfast have at least one source of protein? Two to three eggs would be a good serve, 80g of meat protein, a cup of Greek yoghurt.”

“Breakfast is typically the one we have to focus on getting the protein in, because a lot of the time, breakfast foods have traditionally always been cereal, grain-based, not so protein-focused. So that’s probably the biggest change in diet needing to happen.

“And then at lunch and dinner, somewhere between 30 to 45g of protein.”

Adding a can of tuna or pre-poached and shredded chicken into a sandwich or salad for lunch can provide an added boost of protein, Wylie says. If you’re not eating meat for dinner, she suggests swapping out regular pasta for pulse pasta, made with legumes, or adding chickpeas to roast vegetables for a protein boost.

“And then maybe one or two snacks that have a little bit of added protein... depending on your activity levels or needs.”

Protein-rich snacks can include hardboiled eggs, yoghurt, cheese and crackers. What you might not know is that nuts, which we often reach for as a healthier snack choice, aren’t that high in protein.

“Nuts are predominantly fats. While they work like protein to keep us feeling full... in the scheme of things, they deliver a couple of grams versus a cup of yoghurt delivering you a good 10-15[grams],” Wylie says.

What about trending protein snacks?

Many more options than protein bars are on the market - these days you’ll find added protein in anything and everything from yoghurt to chips, ice cream and pasta. Khloe Kardashian made headlines when she launched Khloud, her brand of popcorn boasting 7g of protein per serve.

“It’s marketing and it’s jumping on a trend - but it also has some benefit in some cases,” Wylie says.

“In something like a pancake, if that was breakfast every morning, it typically doesn’t have a huge amount of protein. So then adding protein to that is going to help give you that bit of extra protein in the morning.

“I think it always comes back to, how can we do this more whole food-based? Added protein doesn’t necessarily make it a health food if it’s quite a processed food item,” she notes.

“Snack foods have typically been predominantly carbohydrate-based and they do give you fast-delivering fuels, but that fuel often isn’t long-lasting - whereas adding that element of protein is going to give you that longer-lasting option.”

Signs you’re not getting enough protein

How do you know if you’re lacking protein? Wylie says it can be “tricky to tell”.

“Symptoms that I tend to see in clinic if people aren’t eating enough protein is that their meals aren’t keeping them feeling full for 3 to 4 hours.

“So they’re getting energy crashes, intense onset hunger or sugar cravings. They can be signs that maybe the meal that you ate prior didn’t have enough protein, because it wasn’t giving you long enough lasting energy or helping keep your blood sugar stable for long enough.”

A long-term effect of not getting enough protein could be that you struggle to maintain muscle mass.

Can you have too much protein?

While you’d have to eat quite a lot of protein to overdo it, there are “definitely” risks that come with having too much, Wylie says.

“While we can excrete or get rid of the excess protein that we eat in our urine - we pee out protein, essentially, if we’ve got too much of it - over time, that actually can cause real damage to our kidneys.

“But we would have to be eating quite high levels for that to be the case, and not rebuilding muscle tissue in the same sort of way as well.”

The other danger with prioritising protein is that we can miss out on other nutrients like fat, carbs and fibre.

“It comes back to focusing on ticking every nutrient box.”