Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

The unsettling rise of eating disorders in NZ – is social media to blame?

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

A 31-year-old Auckland woman's life has been consumed by an eating disorder she developed at about the age of 17. Photo / Jason Dorday

A 31-year-old Auckland woman's life has been consumed by an eating disorder she developed at about the age of 17. Photo / Jason Dorday

In the past decade, the number of people with eating disorders in New Zealand has been steadily increasing. The causes behind the illness are complex but specialists agree social media is contributing to the rise. However, who is to blame for this content?

When Rose’s eating disorder began spiralling out

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save