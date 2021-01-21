The best memes of Joe Biden's inauguration as President of the US

Joe Biden is officially the new President of the US, with Kamala Harris as his Vice President.
As the inauguration ceremony unfolded early this morning (NZ time), the internet was set alight with funny memes and witty commentary about the events as they happened.
A particular standout moment that quick went viral involved a photograph of Bernie Sanders, sitting at the inauguration, socially distanced and wearing his usual parka, as well as some big fluffy mittens.
Internet users had some thoughts on Sanders' outfit and overall demeanour.
People also noticed that, as Donald and Melania Trump departed the White House for the very last time, one resident was notably absent: their son Barron.
The fact that the Spanish language was part of the inauguration was also mentioned, as people pointed out the Trump administration would probably have had some thoughts on the matter.
Biden's oversized Bible, a treasured family heirloom, did not go unnoticed either.
Biden today became the 46th president of the US.
Donald Trump avoided his successor's inauguration, the first US president to do so in more than a century.
In his speech, Biden declared that "democracy has prevailed" as he took the helm of a deeply divided nation and inherited a multitude of crises.
"The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. We've learned again that democracy is precious and democracy is fragile. At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed," Biden said. "This is America's day. This is democracy's day. A day in history and hope, of renewal and resolve."
Biden then pivoted to the challenges ahead, acknowledging the surging coronavirus that has claimed more than 400,000 lives in the United States. He looked out over a capital city dotted with empty storefronts that attest to the pandemic's deep economic toll and where summer protests laid bare the nation's renewed reckoning on racial injustice.
"We have much to do in this winter of peril, and significant possibilities: much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build and much to gain," Biden said. "Few people in our nation's history have more challenged, or found a time more challenging or difficult than the time we're in now."