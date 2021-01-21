The best memes of Joe Biden's inauguration as President of the US

Joe Biden is officially the new President of the US, with Kamala Harris as his Vice President.

As the inauguration ceremony unfolded early this morning (NZ time), the internet was set alight with funny memes and witty commentary about the events as they happened.

A particular standout moment that quick went viral involved a photograph of Bernie Sanders, sitting at the inauguration, socially distanced and wearing his usual parka, as well as some big fluffy mittens.

Internet users had some thoughts on Sanders' outfit and overall demeanour.

“This could have been an email” pic.twitter.com/1nRtxO4eiq — stim duncan (@SouthpawSwade) January 20, 2021

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders: “How long are these games? My feet are chilly.” pic.twitter.com/pGcInw8Gpv — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 20, 2021

when I’m early for a movie but didn’t bring a book pic.twitter.com/FCrFnxE3gS — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 20, 2021

me right now: I can't wait to see my friends again once there's a vaccine

me at any party in 2022: pic.twitter.com/MKUL86w5VH — PJ Vogt (@PJVogt) January 20, 2021

When the zoom could’ve been a call pic.twitter.com/vXVnrDcuNk — Ira!!! (@iratheethird) January 20, 2021

People also noticed that, as Donald and Melania Trump departed the White House for the very last time, one resident was notably absent: their son Barron.

*cut to Melania on Air Force One*



BARRON! pic.twitter.com/7k9bGiQYlQ — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) January 20, 2021

Barron walking downstairs for breakfast pic.twitter.com/FLXQoKK6GV — yum maga tears (@BringOutTheDead) January 20, 2021

Hey you forgot your kid pic.twitter.com/rBCUput3kJ — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) January 20, 2021

The fact that the Spanish language was part of the inauguration was also mentioned, as people pointed out the Trump administration would probably have had some thoughts on the matter.

when the supremacists heard j. lo speaking spanish at the inauguration pic.twitter.com/7tmhjLcpPl — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 20, 2021

MAGA when they heard spanish at the inauguration... pic.twitter.com/BTHB7HNcFd — shut up, josh (@ChiefJosheola) January 20, 2021

Biden's oversized Bible, a treasured family heirloom, did not go unnoticed either.

first edition signed by jesus looking bible https://t.co/sKIGrZnrEW — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) January 20, 2021

NATIONAL TREASURE 3 should be Nicolas Cage stealing Joe Biden’s big bible pic.twitter.com/myFLaEGM1j — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) January 20, 2021

Biden today became the 46th president of the US.

Donald Trump avoided his successor's inauguration, the first US president to do so in more than a century.

In his speech, Biden declared that "democracy has prevailed" as he took the helm of a deeply divided nation and inherited a multitude of crises.

It is so funny that since it’s Kellyanne Conway’s birthday, her page has to do balloons right now. pic.twitter.com/UZE2fVshet — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) January 20, 2021

"The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. We've learned again that democracy is precious and democracy is fragile. At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed," Biden said. "This is America's day. This is democracy's day. A day in history and hope, of renewal and resolve."

Biden then pivoted to the challenges ahead, acknowledging the surging coronavirus that has claimed more than 400,000 lives in the United States. He looked out over a capital city dotted with empty storefronts that attest to the pandemic's deep economic toll and where summer protests laid bare the nation's renewed reckoning on racial injustice.

"We have much to do in this winter of peril, and significant possibilities: much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build and much to gain," Biden said. "Few people in our nation's history have more challenged, or found a time more challenging or difficult than the time we're in now."