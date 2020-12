Illustration / Andrew Louis

Back in the summer of 1995-96, who had a hit with a song about "Cruisin' down the freeway in the hot, hot sun"?

"Togs, togs, togs, undies … if you can't see the water, you're in underpants" – a great ad, but for what product?

You need to take care in summer when what scale reaches the "extreme" level of 11-plus?

Test your brains with the Canvas summer quiz.