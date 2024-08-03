So what is it about our little island that does it for the Aussie couple?

New Zealand Warriors star winger Marcelo Montoya and his wife, The Hits radio producer Tayla. Photo / @tayla_montoya

“Coming from Sydney, it’s a big city, big egos, it’s so busy,” says Tayla, who likens life in the New South Wales capital to a “9-to-5 rat race”.

“When we came to Auckland, we straight away noticed that it was definitely more of a chill vibe, especially in the work environment. I just noticed straight away people are really keen to help. If you don’t know where to go, people know somebody. Everybody points you in the right direction.”

And it’s not just the laidback Kiwi culture that has the couple setting down roots.

Noting New Zealand’s volcanoes, mountains and strikingly blue water, Tayla says she was taken aback by the “beautiful” landscapes. “In Australia, it’s quite barren.”

Aotearoa’s great outdoors and easygoing demeanour saw the pair fall in love with their new home pretty quickly – and now they don’t want to leave. “The thought of going back to Sydney makes me anxious now because I don’t know how it feels being back in that busy lifestyle.”

But how long are the couple going to stay?

“Forever,” chuckles Marcelo.

“We’re keen on staying but, with my career, if my contract doesn’t get renewed, then we have to look elsewhere. But as long as I’m playing for the Warriors, I think we’ll be in New Zealand.”

He “didn’t really expect” the wild ride with the Warriors over the past year, but the dedicated fandom and “Up The Wahs” pandemonium made the journey all the more surreal.

The week Marcelo decided to become a Warrior, he also decided to become a fiancé. Photo / @tayla_montoya

“We didn’t really see it coming so it was a big surprise,” says Marcelo, who formerly played for Sydney team the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

”When you’re winning games, that helps as well. It just goes to show the people of New Zealand, they’re just better fans than Aussie fans”, who he says are “not as passionate”.

“They’re quicker to throw shade, I think,” adds Tayla.

“Kiwi fans, they just ride the wave with you. It’s just good,” says Marcelo. “It’s nice to have that support.”

Tayla is killing it in the media sphere, working as an executive producer on The Hits Breakfast show with Jono Pryor, Ben Boyce and Megan Papas.

“It’s so fast-paced. It’s a lot of fun,” says Tayla, who has previously worked as a radio producer on the Stav, Abby & Matt show on Brisbane station B105.

She can’t help but gush over her Kiwi co-workers, aka “the nicest guys in radio”.

“They’re so lovely. You could give them a brick wall and say ‘Make this funny’ and they’ll just come up with a million ways to make it entertaining.”

But despite loving her new life and job in Auckland, it was Tayla who found relocating the hardest.

With Marcelo away a lot for work and her loved ones across the Tasman, it’s no surprise that the first few months came with some downs.

“I guess for me it was a bit hard because I don’t have any family here other than Marcelo,” whereas her husband had “a whole team” of mates in Auckland.

However, the loneliness was short-lived. “I bribed him into getting a dog,” she says.

Since then, Tayla loves it when her other half goes away “because the dog can sleep in the bed with me”.

Puppy Louie was the final piece of the puzzle in their big move, with Tayla admitting they’re besotted with him. Their weekends revolve around his walks, they brag about him at any opportunity and have affirmed themselves as proud dog parents.

“If I could breastfeed him, I would!”

It’s this kind of humour that is on full display in the couple’s latest project: a podcast exploring the mundanities of married life and the hilarious way the Montoyas take it in their stride.

“It’s kind of a conversation other married couples are having behind closed doors,” says Tayla of The Montoyas, adding that it’s “not what you would think a married couple podcast would be”.

But as they share a sneak peek of what goes on behind the scenes, even they are shocked by what came to the surface.

“We were so surprised at how quickly the conversation went to toilet chat,” she laughs. “It’s bizarre.”

The couple, who don’t plan the episodes, just “turn the mics on” and “talk sh*t for an hour” – a tactic that sees their vibrant personalities come to life.

Tayla and Marcelo Montoya explore the mundanities of married life in their new podcast, The Montoyas. Photo / Hope Patterson

They discuss hot topics and often divisive matters – such as which bathroom is allocated for different kinds of business.

“It’s a functional toilet,” laughs Tayla in response to her husband’s rules regarding the downstairs loo.

They bring a down-to-earth reality to the forefront of everything they do – it’s what has won them fans across the country.

Whether on the field, behind the mic or in a Monday afternoon Zoom call, they love to have a laugh, are happy to overshare and don’t take things too seriously – unless the Wahs are playing.

Get to know the Montoyas

Who is the messiest?

Marcelo: Tayla!

Tayla: Yeah, me for sure. He hates it!

Marcelo: She’s not messy, messy – she just doesn’t put things back.

Who is the best cook?

Marcelo: Tayla.

Tayla: I’m the only one in this f***ing house that can cook!

Who is more obsessed with Louie, your dog?

Tayla: Me. He is my life. Honestly.

Do you guys prefer a night in over a night out?

Tayla: Yeah, I definitely would.

Marcelo: Yeah.

Tayla: We would rather go to the movies than like go out drinking.

If you’re ordering a takeaway, what kind of food are you getting?

Marcelo: Pasta, pizza.

Tayla: Dante’s in Eastridge slaps. It’s like the best pizza ever. We’re literally there once a week.

What series are you currently watching?

Tayla: We’re rewatching Seinfield for like the 30th time.

Megan Watts is a lifestyle multimedia journalist for the NZ Herald whose passions include pop culture deep dives, backstage band chats and doing things for the plot.