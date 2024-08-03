Warriors star Marcelo Montoya and radio producer wife Tayla have a new podcast, The Montoyas. Photo / Hope Patterson
While Marcelo Montoya has been smashing it for the Warriors, wife Tayla has been playing the media game, producing popular radio programme The Hits Breakfast with Jono, Ben and Megan. The power couple tell the NZ Herald’s Megan Watts about their highs and lows since moving across the ditch – and why they’re not leaving any time soon.
It’s hard to believe the Montoyas haven’t always lived in New Zealand. The Australian couple, who have embraced their new Kiwi life with open arms since moving in 2022, have fitted into the Auckland scene effortlessly.
It’s been three years since Marcelo signed with the Warriors but his first two seasons coincided with the Covid pandemic, which saw the team playing exclusively in Australia.
Despite the overhaul in scenery and the challenges that often come with it, their transition to Kiwi life has been “pretty seamless”, says Tayla.
“We’ve actually been loving it so far,” she says. “Once we were settled it was, yeah, all pretty easy.”
So what is it about our little island that does it for the Aussie couple?
“Coming from Sydney, it’s a big city, big egos, it’s so busy,” says Tayla, who likens life in the New South Wales capital to a “9-to-5 rat race”.
“When we came to Auckland, we straight away noticed that it was definitely more of a chill vibe, especially in the work environment. I just noticed straight away people are really keen to help. If you don’t know where to go, people know somebody. Everybody points you in the right direction.”
And it’s not just the laidback Kiwi culture that has the couple setting down roots.
Noting New Zealand’s volcanoes, mountains and strikingly blue water, Tayla says she was taken aback by the “beautiful” landscapes. “In Australia, it’s quite barren.”
Aotearoa’s great outdoors and easygoing demeanour saw the pair fall in love with their new home pretty quickly – and now they don’t want to leave. “The thought of going back to Sydney makes me anxious now because I don’t know how it feels being back in that busy lifestyle.”
Puppy Louie was the final piece of the puzzle in their big move, with Tayla admitting they’re besotted with him. Their weekends revolve around his walks, they brag about him at any opportunity and have affirmed themselves as proud dog parents.
“If I could breastfeed him, I would!”
It’s this kind of humour that is on full display in the couple’s latest project: a podcast exploring the mundanities of married life and the hilarious way the Montoyas take it in their stride.
“It’s kind of a conversation other married couples are having behind closed doors,” says Tayla of The Montoyas, adding that it’s “not what you would think a married couple podcast would be”.
But as they share a sneak peek of what goes on behind the scenes, even they are shocked by what came to the surface.