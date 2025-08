Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Brighten a dull day with a colourful, crunchy salad. Photo / Fresh Media

Don’t wait for summer for your salad fix. Sometimes it’s good to take a break from heavy winter food and this substantial but refreshing salad is a great option for a light dinner or lunch with friends.

Tangy dumpling salad

Serves 4

Ingredients

125g rice vermicelli