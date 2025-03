Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Enjoy a nutritious, tasty lunch with these colourful salad jars. Photo / Fresh Media

Grab and go lunch!

These salad jars make a quick and easy office lunch that can be prepared the night before – just grab one from the fridge before you head to work. Be prepared for some food envy from your colleagues.

Soba noodle salad jars

Serves 2

Ingredients