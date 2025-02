Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Hawker rolls make an exotic change for a midweek meal. Photo / Fresh Media

Hawker rolls are a traditional Malaysian street food and come stuffed with all sorts of delicious fillings. This vegetarian version is per- the eggplant gives the filling substance and the rolls are packed with sweet and savoury flavours.

Sticky eggplant hawker rolls with tamarind almonds

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 eggplant