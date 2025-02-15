A piquant dressing lifts this salad out of the ordinary. Photo / Fresh Media
Pasta salads can be a bit bland if they aren’t done right. A spicy sweet-sour homemade dressing with a pop of harissa is the key to this anything-but-dull salad. Try it for something a bit different at your next barbecue.
Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions until al dente. It won’t hurt for the pasta to be slightly more cooked than if you were serving it hot. Drain, toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and allow to cool.
Slice the kernels off the cooked cobs. Add to the cooled pasta with all the other salad ingredients.
Combine all the dressing ingredients in a jar and shake well. Pour over the salad and toss gently to combine.
Boccoli is a twisted pasta shape. It’s on the shelf in most supermarkets but you can substitute spirals in this recipe.