A piquant dressing lifts this salad out of the ordinary. Photo / Fresh Media

Pasta salads can be a bit bland if they aren’t done right. A spicy sweet-sour homemade dressing with a pop of harissa is the key to this anything-but-dull salad. Try it for something a bit different at your next barbecue.

Turkish pasta salad

Serves 6 as a side

Ingredients

250g boccoli pasta