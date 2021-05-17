Sydney food blogger Jonny Massaad reveals how to get fresh McDonald’s chips. Video / Cakemail

It's a truth universally acknowledged that there's nothing more annoying than ordering Macca's, only to end up with cold chips.

Okay sure, it might be more of a First World problem than an actual disaster, but you'll be pleased to know there's an easy fix available.

Sydney man Jonny Massaad posted on his Instagram page Cake Mail last month how he managed to get fresh chips from the fast food giant.

"Another Macca's hack: order chips with no salt and they'll be fresher than the ones with salt because they have to make it fresh," he said in the video.

The chips with salt were colder. Photo / Instagram

"Just to compare, we ordered one with salt and one without."

Massaad then used a thermometer to test the temperature of the two chips, with the one with salt 24.3C and the one without 36.9C.

Then all you had to do was "put your own salt" on the chips and enjoy, Massaad said.

His video got dozens of comments from people praising the "clever" hack or admitting that they already did this.

"I used to do this and I was so cocky with it that I would ask them for salt sachets after they gave me my food," one commented.

"I add Saxa Chicken salt to mine. Freshly cooked fries are always better," another added.

But not everyone agreed, with some arguing it created unnecessary work for McDonald's employees and meant a longer wait.

"This makes their job 10 times harder especially in busy periods, just ask for fresh fries," one person said.

"Yeah, but you also have to wait like 10 mins for some chips soooooo," another commented.