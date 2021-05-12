'Ultimate spaghetti trick' using bare hands leaves viewers disgusted

Want your friends to stop asking you to cook? Maybe try this "hack". Photo / Facebook

Want your friends to stop asking you to cook? Maybe try this "hack". Photo / Facebook

An "ultimate spaghetti trick" featuring a woman serving a spaghetti-and-meatballs dinner on her kitchen counter has left the internet disgusted.

First Lisa starts off by pouring two large bottles of store-bought marinara sauce over the white marble countertop, while her friend questions what she is doing in the background.

"All my friends are coming over and this is the easiest way to make spaghetti for a crowd."

A large bowl of meatballs then goes straight on the sauce before adding a mountain of powdered parmesan cheese.

"Yup, all my friends are coming over," Lisa said, adding that she does this all the time.

"This is the easiest way to make spaghetti for a crowd… And you don't have to worry about dishes or a mess or anything like that!"

Next the cooked pasta, which I should point out she called "noodles", is put on the tomato sauce.

Keeping in mind this is all done with her bare hands.

When her friend asks what's next, Lisa cheerfully responds, "Well, you gotta mix it up girl!" and proceeds to fold the entire mixture into itself, and it isn't a pretty sight.

Once the meal is all "mixed" she then tells viewers they can add a little salad, before throwing a bunch of lettuce and dressing on there, accompanied with some breadsticks.

The woman in the video claims "this is how real Italians make spaghetti, and understandably Italian viewers were disgusted with Lisa's claim.

"If u were Italian you wouldn't serve jar gravy or sauce let alone make a mismess on your counter top," one Facebook user wrote (sic).

"She said she's Italian and that's the way they do it. Never ever in my 60 years of being Italian have I seen somebody do that. I would never eat at your house," wrote another.

"On behalf of all Italians, we do not claim this. Your first mistake was the Prego, then the store-bought grated cheese, and lastly your meatballs aren't even cooking IN the sauce, probably store-bought too. My grandparents would have KILLED us for making such a mess and for disrespecting their homemade noodles! Maybe she meant family style but we still use BOWLS and PLATES! Good Lord, must be a new kind of Italian [sic]."

"I sure as hell didn't survive a pandemic just to risk it all for Prego sauce on someone's nasty ass counter," a doctor called Ryan Marino wrote on Twitter.

Although this Facebook page is known for making comedy videos usually involving food, viewers were outraged by this video in particular, saying it had gone too far.

"This is what's happening. We're going back to the stone ages where y'all need to relearn how to cook and shower and maybe return to being humans. That's got to be it. No other explanation," an outraged viewer said.