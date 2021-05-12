Viral McDonald's hack mixing thickshake with coffee shot declared 'best ever' on TikTok

The man said the discovery was the "best life hack ever". Photo / TikTok

An Australian man who decided to test a viral Macca's coffee trick has declared it the "best life hack ever".

Brad Canning from Melbourne saw a video from the UK that showed a woman ordering a vanilla thickshake along with an espresso at a McDonald's drive-through.

The woman, who goes by the username @melika_zaidi, then added the coffee shot to her milkshake and mixed it together.

Melika's TikTok video was well-received, clocking up more than 2.6 million views since it was shared last week.

Canning decided to give the trend a whirl Downunder – but his 386,000 followers noticed a problem with drink hack.

"To say that I ran to my car is an understatement; I don't even have shoes on. I'm trying this right this second," he began in his video that was "stitched" with Melika's.

After ordering at the drive-through he took the two items and pulled up to put the hack to the test.

"OK, I've got my thickshake and my tiny little espresso, I should have probably got a double shot, but here we go. Let's try."

After dumping the espresso in the shake he then gives it a "good stir" with the standard McDonald's paper straw and takes a sip.

"Okay, uh ha," he states, before giving his final thoughts. "Probably the best life hack ever, this is so good. Also, the single shot was enough."

Despite being viewed more than 125,000 times since it was posted to the social media platform on Monday, many argued the hack was unnecessary.

"There's a coffee shake on the menu already," one person noted.

"Pretty sure they have had coffee shakes at Macca's for at least a year," another stated.

But others said the hack was different to the coffee shake.

"This is a vanilla shake plus coffee, so it would taste different to a coffee shake," one said.

"They use a syrup for the shake … nothing compares to an espresso shot," another claimed.

A spokesperson for McDonald's Australia told news.com.au real coffee is used in its shakes – but others pointed out it appeared Canning had mixed his with a chocolate thickshake, which would make it a mocha shake, something not on the Macca's menu.

Largely though, people were just excited by the drink inspiration, tagging friends to state they should try it next time they're in a restaurant.