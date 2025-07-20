Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Soup boards are winter’s messiest new food trend – will they catch on here?

By Nikki Birrell
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The "board" trend has come for soup now. Photo / Babiche Martens

The "board" trend has come for soup now. Photo / Babiche Martens

There was a time when a bowl of soup was the definition of modest fare: simple, soothing, best enjoyed with buttered toast. But in the viral food era, even soup isn’t safe from reinvention.

Enter the soup board – the latest maximalist grazing concept doing the rounds on TikTok and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save