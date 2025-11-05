Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

Society Insider: Rich Lister Ben Cook on why he left NZ; Is motorsport star Liam Sceats the next Scott Dixon? Plus, baby on the way for Black Cap Lockie Ferguson

Ricardo Simich
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

Liam Sceats hopes to be the next Scott Dixon; Emma and Lockie Ferguson are expecting a baby; Lavinia White and Ben Cook are dividing their time between Sydney and Monaco. Photo / Herald Composite

Liam Sceats hopes to be the next Scott Dixon; Emma and Lockie Ferguson are expecting a baby; Lavinia White and Ben Cook are dividing their time between Sydney and Monaco. Photo / Herald Composite

Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. This week, Ben Cook on why he’s selling up in NZ; up-and-coming motorsport star Liam Sceats is on the hunt for rich list investors; Black Cap Lockie Ferguson and wife Emma’s baby announcement.

Rich Lister Ben

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save