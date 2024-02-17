Liam Sceats will start the New Zealand Grand Prix from pole position. Photo / Bruce Jenkins

The New Zealand Grand Prix may not have the lustre of yesteryear but the ambition of the best young Kiwi drivers to add their names to the list of superstar winners remains strong.

Liam Sceats leads the local hopes for the 67th running of the famous race on Sunday afternoon in Cromwell.

He is hoping his form in winning the Lady Wigram Trophy at last weekend’s Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship (formerly known as the Toyota Racing Series) will set him up for the Grand Prix.

Sceats sits second in the championship on 264 points, 56 behind leader Roman Bilinski of Poland.

“It would be nice to be first in the championship but I’m happy to be second at the moment,” Sceats said.

“I have a healthy points gap back [to Kaleb Ngatoa in third] and have a good chance to take the championship this weekend.

“We’ve only finished outside the top six once and it shows we’ve been consistent, haven’t made any mistakes and have always been in the points.”

The New Zealand Grand Prix has a rich history and is one of only two races outside Formula 1 permitted to use the Grand Prix title, along with Macau.

Stirling Moss, Jack Brabham, John Surtees, Bruce McLaren, Graham Hill, Jackie Stewart, Chris Amon, Denny Hulme and Keke Rosberg are among the star drivers to have won the New Zealand Grand Prix.

In its heyday, crowds of 70,000 would turn up to see young Kiwis such as McLaren, Ross Jensen and Johnny Mansel challenge international drivers such as Moss, Brabham, Prince Bira, Carroll Shelby, Lorenzo Bandini, Joakim Bonnier and Roy Salvadori.

The desire for Kiwi drivers to add their names to the trophy remains strong.

“It’s going to be a special weekend racing the Grand Prix at Highlands Motorsport Park [in Cromwell].

“It was good to win the Lady Wigram Trophy feature race and that’s given me confidence for the New Zealand Grand Prix this weekend.

“It’s a special race with a special trophy with a lot of great names on it and I hope I’ll be able to get a win.

“I’ve only been here once before and it’s pretty much the same for everyone else. I like the track and it takes a lot of commitment to go well and it’s one of my favourites on the calendar.”

The 23-year-old has been the driver to challenge Bilinski most regularly, and reckons he’s got to grips with the Pirelli tyres on the championship’s FT60 car.

This is the first time the category has used Pirellis and it has taken the local drivers a little time to adapt.

“I’m happy with my performance so far this season. I’ll give credit to my teammate Roman [Bilinski], and to be fair to him, he’s had extensive experience with this car and tyre. He has been very strong so far.

“Taupō [first round] was the first time I’d raced on Pirelli and they’re quite different to what I’ve been used to and have taken a bit of understanding how to make the most of them.

“That’s not an issue any more and I feel very confident heading into the weekend.”

Another local driver to watch this weekend is Hedge, 20, who is contesting the New Zealand Grand Prix as a one-off before returning to the United States to start his Indy NXT campaign.

He had a big 2023, winning the Formula Regional Americas Championship and Porsche Carrera Cup in Australia.