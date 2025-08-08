Advertisement
Simon Bridges on post-politics life and 20 years of marriage with Natalie

By Fleur Guthrie
NZ Woman's Weekly·
9 mins to read

Former politician Simon Bridges and his wife Natalie share how dramatically their family life has changed. Photo / Amalia Osborne

In 2022, when Simon Bridges left behind the buzz of the Beehive, his wife Natalie not-so-secretly wondered how it was going to go living together full-time again.

For most of their marriage, they’d lived apart – “Herein lies the secret to a happy relationship,” quips Simon. And at the time

