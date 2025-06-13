Auckland Business Chamber CEO Simon Bridges and GP and filmmaker Dr Sapna Samant join Ryan Bridge to talk about the day's news.

As the former leader of the National Party, Simon Bridges is no stranger to hard-hitting questions.

So when Herald NOW presenter Ryan Bridge took aim at Bridges’ newest hairstyle and bushy beard, he was prepared.

Auckland Business Chamber CEO Bridges took part in a panel discussion alongside GP and filmmaker Dr Sapna Samant on Herald NOW this morning - but the trio spent the first few minutes of the segment discussing the former politician’s hair and beard.

“What in the hell is happening to your head, Simon? What’s on your face?” Bridge asked.

“You said to me off-air, ‘You take it too far’ – that’s the point. In a sea of mediocrity and complacency, I am taking it too far,” Bridges explained.