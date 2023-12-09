Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Shortland Street’s Chris Warner on the 2023 cliffhanger and his future

Kim Knight
By
10 mins to read
Dr Chris Warner, played by Michael Galvin, is the only original Shortland Street character still on screen. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Dr Chris Warner, played by Michael Galvin, is the only original Shortland Street character still on screen. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Dr Love has survived everything from car crashes to shootings to a flying fox. What’s coming in the 2023 Shortland Street cliffhanger? Michael Galvin on why Dr Chris Warner is in it for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle